McMinn County woman accused of posing as a nurse

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A McMinn County woman has been indicted for representing herself as a licensed nurse.

Ellen Michelle Small has been under investigation by the TBI over allegations of identity theft.

She applied for a nursing position at a facility in Farragut, Tennessee.

But investigators say they found that she did not have a nursing license.

Instead, she used the license number of someone with a similar name.

Small was indicted last week in Knox County on one count of Identity Theft and another of Impersonation of a Licensed Professional.

She was arrested today.