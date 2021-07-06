McMinn County woman accused of posing as a nurse

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A McMinn County woman has been indicted for representing herself as a licensed nurse.
Ellen Michelle Small has been under investigation by the TBI over allegations of identity theft.
She applied for a nursing position at a facility in Farragut, Tennessee.
But investigators say they found that she did not have a nursing license.
Instead, she used the license number of someone with a similar name.
Small was indicted last week in Knox County on one count of Identity Theft and another of Impersonation of a Licensed Professional.
She was arrested today.