Marion Fire Tower makes National Register of Historic Places

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say three fire lookout towers are among seven Tennessee properties recently named to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee Historical Commission said Friday that the locations were deemed worthy of making the list of important cultural resources in the U.S.

- Advertisement -

The commission said the Big Hill Fire Lookout Tower in Marion County, the Twinton Fire Lookout Tower in Overton County, and the Chuck Swan Fire Lookout Tower in Union County have been named to the register.

The commission says Tennessee once had 208 lookout towers, but little more than half remain.

________________________

The Big Hill Fire Tower was built on the Cumberland Plateau in 1947.

It is about 60 feet high, with an elevation over 2,000 feet.

It is no longer staffed every day, but can still serve as a fire-watching platform when needed.

Over the years, only the wooden slats have been changed and two radio antennas added to the structure.