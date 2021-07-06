Make-A-Wish grants local brain cancer fighter swing set of her dreams

DUNLAP, Tenn (WDEF) – In April of 2020 , 6 year old Mckenlie Carr was diagnosed with brain cancer.

She’s now 7 and has undergone two surgeries and 34 rounds of chemotherapy.

- Advertisement -

One of McKinlie’s biggest wishes is to have her very own swing set for her and her brother to play on. The Make-A-Wish Foundation was able to grant that wish – by making a quick phone call.

“Make A Wish contacted our CEO Mike and asked if he would be willing to come out and assemble the play set and of course we are happy to do that.Most of us have children and understand what it’s like to be a parent and do something really special for our kids. It was really special that we got to be a part of that and help make this little girl’s dream come true,” says Tina Belau, Director of Human Resources for Assemblers Inc.

McKenlie and her brother Jessie were able to work side by side with assemblers inc for 2 whole days and helping them put their new play set together.

“They started building it. We watched them build it. We helped them. We helped them get the stuff out of the bags like the swings,” says McKenlie and Jessie Carr.

“They were excellent helpers. They were excited the whole time. They wanted it built immediately so they could play on it,” says Nicholas Fitzgerald, Area Manager for Assemblers Inc.

The play set features a rock wall, monkey bars, a slide, swings and a picnic table.

“It’s really special. I want to play on it all day. I want to play on it all night. Yeah me too,” says McKenlie and Jessie Carr.



Today, Mckenlie is tumor free and is looking forward to the next 11 months when she will end her treatment plan and begin the bright future that awaits her.

You can donate to your local Make-A-Wish organization and help dreams come true for other area children.