Lookouts Beat Tennessee 7-3 in Nick Lodolo’s Return to the Mound

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts scored five of their seven runs in the first three innings en route to a 7-3 victory over the Tennessee Smokies.

Lorenzo Cedrola kicked things off with an RBI single in the first inning. An inning later the team loaded the bases and Braxton Lee smacked a single to drive in two runs and make it 3-0 Lookouts. T.J. Hopkins capped off the early scoring with a two-run homer in the third.

While the Lookouts were scoring runs, the team’s pitching staff was also doing their part. In his first start back from the IL, Nick Lodolo finished his scheduled two innings of work by throwing two no-hit innings on only 17 pitches.

Mac Sceroler followed him up and fired three scoreless innings in his AT&T Field debut. In the fifth, the home team continued to pour on runs when Yoel Yanqui scored on a wild pitch and Mark Kolozsvary scampered home on a Hopkins triple.

Tennessee ended up scoring three runs, but could not overcome the large deficit.

