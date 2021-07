KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Cleveland man was killed Monday night in a crash near Knoxville.

It happened on Asheville Highway.

Vehicle one crossed the center line and hit vehicle 2 head on.

Vehicle 2 got knocked into oncoming traffic and hit vehicle 3.

24 year old Brandon Williams was driving the third vehicle and was killed.

The two other drivers were injured.

Tennessee troopers say charges are pending in the case.