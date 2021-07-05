Weather Update: Monday Night’s Forecast – July 5th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Hot, Hazy, And Humid For Your Tuesday!
Fair skies will continue through the night time. Not as mild and a little muggier overnight with lows in the upper 60’s to near 70.
Partly cloudy, hot, hazy, and humid weather returns for your Tuesday. Mainly dry with highs 90-92. Fair and muggy again Tuesday night with lows around 70.
Scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers will return for the mid-week. Highs will settle into the upper 80’s with lows around 70. That weather pattern may continue through the end of the week.
Tropical Storms Elsa is expected to stay well to our Southeast over the next couple of days.
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
