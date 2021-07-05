TECH BYTE: Tech You’ll Want for Your Backyard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s summertime, and that means we’re spending a lot more time outside.

Whether you’re at the pool, the lake, or the beach, having wireless Bluetooth speakers is a must to help you enjoy your favorite tunes outdoors.

Many are durable. You don’t have to worry about them getting damaged.

“Now most of the speakers are actually fully waterproof, which means it can float in the pool with the kids, it can stay by the side with the parents, and there’s even a lot of Bluetooth speakers now that have a lot of lights, and other neat stuff on it, so if you like to swim at night, it’s just another cool way to make it fun during the summertime,” said Nathan Roach, Best Buy.

Roach says many brands like JBL, Bose, Ultimate Ears, and Sony have the waterproof speakers. They come in a variety of sizes.

“A lot of what you’re looking for when you’re getting a Bluetooth speaker is how much sound you’re wanting to get out of it,” Roach said. “So if you’re trying to fill a huge area with sound, obviously you want to go with a little bit bigger speaker, but if you’re just trying to fill a smaller area, one of the smaller speakers would be just fine.”

If you want more of a private listening session, wireless earbuds are great for laying out by the pool – even getting in it!

“There’s a lot of great options when it comes to headphones now that are waterproof,” he said. “Of course, you have a lot of your main stays, like your Air Pods Pros, and your Air Pods that have some water resistance and things like that, but you also have a lot of what they call active headphones, which are truly waterproof headphones. You wouldn’t want to submerge them, so actually going, diving down into the deep end with them, but they can get wet. You can be in the pool with them listening to music, and it really gives you a great way to still enjoy music without disrupting people around you.”

With so many options, how do you know which kind is best for you?

Roach says you can narrow it down, based on the style you like.

“What you actually think would be comfortable for you, and then kind’ve branching from there, figuring out how much you want to spend, because as the price goes up, the quality of the sound does go up too.”

Some are true noise canceling headphones, if you really want to drown out all of that pool noise.

Another great outdoor feature you’ll want for your backyard is a projector with an inflatable screen. You can get some fresh air, and watch a movie right under the stars.

“And then it can be easily packed up, put away for the next summer as it gets into the fall and winter, and it’s something that the whole family can enjoy,” he said.

Roach says you can also set the mood with Philips Hue smart lighting.

It’s perfect for outdoor parties, or just having a colorful light show in the pool for your kids.