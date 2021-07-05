Lookouts Pitcher Graham Ashcraft Named Double-A South Player of the Week Again

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Graham Ashcraft has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (6/28 – 7/4) for the second straight week.  Ashcraft has now thrown 43 consecutive scoreless innings including 23 straight with the Dayton Dragons before being promoted to Chattanooga.

Last week Ashcraft continued his fantastic start to his Double-A career.  In two starts, the righty combined to throw 11 scoreless innings while only allowing three hits.  In his start on Sunday, Ashcraft threw six hitless innings before allowing a hit in the seventh.  So far in Double-A, he is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts.  He has also yet to allow an extra-base hit as a member of the Lookouts.

Ashcraft is the third Lookouts player to take home Double-A South Player of the Week honors, joining fellow starters Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene.  He is also the fourth player this season, in all of Minor League Baseball, to take home back-to-back Player of the Week honors. Teammate Brian Rey was the first to accomplish the feat when he was named the High-A Central Player of the Week twice in a row to start the year.

 

