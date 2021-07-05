Cleveland Nonprofit Organization hosts “Christmas In July” celebration

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
0

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – The Caring Place in Cleveland, TN is hosting a Christmas In July celebration to help raise money that will continue to support their efforts in assisting the needy.

The Organization provides access to basic resources and opportunities to help their community members move past poverty.

This year’s fundraising event will be on July 29th at the Ole Woolen Mill.

The event will feature nationally touring comedian and Cleveland native, Karen Mills. 

“Nonprofits are tasked to be able to fundraise every year. This is an opportunity for us to make sure we have general operating expenses that allow us to continue serving here at the caring place and meeting needs with love in our community,” says Corinne Freeman, Executive Director of The Caring Place.

“At The Caring Place they do such wonderful work there. I hope to bring a lot of laughs and a little heart,” says Karen Mills, Comedian. 

Tickets to the event will cost $50 dollars and will go directly towards helping the community bounce back from the pandemic.

mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.