Cleveland Nonprofit Organization hosts “Christmas In July” celebration

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – The Caring Place in Cleveland, TN is hosting a Christmas In July celebration to help raise money that will continue to support their efforts in assisting the needy.

The Organization provides access to basic resources and opportunities to help their community members move past poverty.

This year’s fundraising event will be on July 29th at the Ole Woolen Mill.

The event will feature nationally touring comedian and Cleveland native, Karen Mills.

“Nonprofits are tasked to be able to fundraise every year. This is an opportunity for us to make sure we have general operating expenses that allow us to continue serving here at the caring place and meeting needs with love in our community,” says Corinne Freeman, Executive Director of The Caring Place.

“At The Caring Place they do such wonderful work there. I hope to bring a lot of laughs and a little heart,” says Karen Mills, Comedian.

Tickets to the event will cost $50 dollars and will go directly towards helping the community bounce back from the pandemic.