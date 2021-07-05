Chattanooga Skydiving Co. jumps with 1500 ft. American Flag

Photo via Chattanooga Skydiving Company

Jasper, TN (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Skydiving Company pulled off an amazing stunt for the 4th of July.

They jumped with a 1500 ft. American Flag.

This was done at the Jasper Fireworks Show over the weekend.

This was no easy task.

It takes an extreme level of skill to be able to jump and fly with the flag.

This was part of an exhibition with 5 jumpers who all have pro level ratings.

For more information about the Chattanooga Skydiving Company, you can visit their website

 

 

