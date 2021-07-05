Chattanooga Red Wolves Hope Catapult Vests Will Help Guys Play Their Best

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) If you see the Chattanooga Red Wolves at practice, the players are all wearing sports vests, and they’re not for back support.

The catapult vests measure each player’s body exertion.

By wearing the vests, the club hopes it will get their guys playing at their best.

Said assistant coach Kevin Sawchak:”So it’s a player monitoring system. We’re able to track the distances and speeds that the players work at. The main purpose is to see the intensities they work at and also kind of the work load.”

Said head coach Jimmy Obleda:”Helps us to gauge them and who we need to push a little bit more. Who we need to taper off.”

Reporter:”What has been the guys reaction to wearing these?”

Said Sawchak:”Um. I think they’re really excited in the beginning. I think they are still excited about it. I don’t think they like it when I tell them they didn’t run enough, so they have to run more the next day.”

Reporter:”How do you like it?”

Said play Jason Ramos:”Um. Sometimes the bra can get a little uncomfortable, but for the most part, you don’t even notice it, so it’s fine.”

Said Sawchak:”They also like having the date. Seeing themselves. You’ll see competitions all the time. Look I ran faster than you yesterday or something like that because they have the date available for them on an app.”

Reporter:”Who’s the fastest or who likes to brag about it?”

Said Ramos:”Uh. It’s probably (Jonathan) Ricketts honestly. He’s probably the fastest guy.”

Said Obleda:”When we see players hitting their sprint maximum, we know they’re getting close to being able to play 30, 60, or 90 minutes. Also when players are coming back from injury, we get to see how many distance or meters they are covering, so it allows us to say okay, he can only go 15 today.”

Said Ramos:”I mean it plays a huge part. Almost every weekend we see that we end up with more gas in the tank than other teams.”

Said Sawchak:”We’re able to last 90 minutes. We’re able to score goals late in games. I think that’s a big part of it. We’re able to make sure that from the first day of pre-season to now, the players are not only able to run longer but run faster.”