Weather Update: Sunday Night’s Forecast – July 4th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Humidity Returns for the Start of the Week!
Clear and cool start to Monday with temperatures near the mid to upper 60’s. It’ll be a hot one for the afternoon with sunshine and highs near 94 with the return of humidity.
Tuesday morning will near the upper 60’s. For the afternoon, mainly sunny with a slim chance for a shower or thundershower. Highs will near 90 with heat index values as hot as 95.
We’ll be keeping our eye on Elsa in the tropics for any potential impacts by mid-week.
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
