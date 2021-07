CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-

Taking a selfie with the Declaration of Independence also took place over the holiday weekend.

- Advertisement -

The first facsimile of the Declaration of Independence is on display at the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center.

The selfie event is meant to promote patriotism and remembering what the Fourth of July means. The facsimile was endorsed by many signers for its exactness to the original including Thomas Jefferson.