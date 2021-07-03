Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – July 4th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Picture-Perfect Fourth of July!
A pleasant start to Sunday in the upper 50’s to low 60’s for Saturday morning.
Sunday, July 4th will be a nice, cool start with clear skies and a hotter afternoon ahead. Highs will top off in the upper 80’s and low 90’s with lots of sunshine and still enjoying that lower humidity.
It’ll turn hotter at the start of the week with high temperatures Monday nearing 94 with lots of sunshine and more humidity. Our next shot for some rain will be Tuesday. We’ll be keeping our eye on Elsa in the tropics for any potential impacts by mid-week.
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.