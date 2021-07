SURFSIDE, Fl. (WDEF)- It is day 10 of the search and rescue in Surfside, Florida.

Kevin Spiegel’s wife Judy is still among those that are missing.

- Advertisement -

The former Erlanger CEO asked for prayer’s for Judy’s return today.

He posted a picture of his family with First Lady Jill Biden on his LinkedIn Page.

The Speigel children have a fund set up to help their father rebuild and counseling costs.

A link can be found here.