Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – July 3rd, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Picture-Perfect Holiday Weekend!
A great Friday night for outdoor activities with dry and milder weather. Then, a nice and cool start to the weekend in the upper 50’s to low 60’s for Saturday morning.
Expect dry and pleasant conditions expected for the Independence Holiday weekend with lots of sunshine and lower humidity. Looking and feeling great with afternoon highs Saturday in the low to mid 80’s. Overnight lows will be close to 63.
Sunday, July 4th will be a nice, cool start with clear skies and a hotter afternoon ahead. Highs will top off in the upper 80’s and low 90’s with lots of sunshine and still enjoying that lower humidity.
It’ll turn hotter at the start of the week with our next shot for some rain Tuesday. We’ll be keeping our eye on Elsa in the tropics for any potential impacts next week!
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
