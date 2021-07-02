US adds a solid 850,000 jobs as economy extends its gains

WASHINGTON (AP) – America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months and a sign that companies may be having an easier time finding enough workers to fill open jobs.

Friday’s report from the Labor Department was the latest sign that the reopening of the economy is propelling a powerful rebound from the pandemic recession.

Restaurant traffic across the country is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, and more people are shopping, traveling and attending sports and entertainment events.

The number of people flying each day has regained about 80% of its pre-COVID-19 levels.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, AP Economics Writer

