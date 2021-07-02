Ransomware hits hundreds of US companies, security firm says

WASHINGTON (AP) – A ransomware attack has paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies. That’s according to a cybersecurity researcher whose company was responding to the incident. John Hammond of the security firm Huntress Labs says a major Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate appears to be behind the attack. He says the criminals in the REvil gang targeted a software supplier called Kaseya, using its network-management software as a conduit to spread the ransomware more widely. Other researchers agreed with Hammond’s assessment. It was not immediately clear how many Kaseya customers might be affected or who they might be.

By FRANK BAJAK, ERIC TUCKER and MATT O’BRIEN

Associated Press