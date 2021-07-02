Marlins Pitcher and Manager Ejected After Braves Ronald Acuna Hit by Pitch

ATLANTA (AP) – Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Former Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm. After he was hit by the Marlins for the fifth time in his career, Acuña stood at the plate and took his time walking to first.

Acuna later scored in the inning on a sac fly from Ozzie Albies. That was the only run of the game as Atlanta beat Miami 1-0.

