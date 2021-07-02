Lookouts Kolozsvary named to US Olympic team

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Putting Chattanooga Lookouts catcher Mark Kolozsvary on Team USA’s Tokyo-bound baseball team was essentially a no-brainer after the 25-year-old from Florida hit two home runs, doubled, walked twice, and was hit by two pitches over the course of four qualifying games in June.

The former Florida Gator was the strongest batter at Team USA’s “training camp,” posting a .588 on-base percentage and 1.000 slugging percentage. In fact, he lead Team USA both statistics plus home runs and walks — even finishing second in batting average and runs scored (5).

In his 26 games with the Lookouts this year, Kolozsvary has hit a .269 average with a .364 OBP. He’s hit three home runs, scored 21 runs and sits fourth in the Double-A South in doubles with 11.

The last time baseball was included in the Summer Games, Team USA brought home the bronze from Beijing in 2008. The United States won the gold in Sydney in 2000 and took bronze in Atlanta in 1996.