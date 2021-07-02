Hooked On Science – Soaring Fireworks

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Film Canister

• Alka-Seltzer

• Water

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Fill the film canister half of the way with water. Describe and classify the water by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Place an Alka-Seltzer tablet into the film canister, snap on the lid, quickly flip the film canister upside down, and observe. Describe and classify the Alka-Seltzer tablet by its observable properties. Does adding water to the Alka-Seltzer tablet result in a new substance?

EXPLANATION

When the water and Alka-Seltzer mix, in the film canister, a chemical reaction happens, creating carbon dioxide gas. The carbon dioxide gas fills the film canister until the lid and canister separate, forcing the film canister into the air.

Download these instructions here