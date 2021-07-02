Hamilton County students graduate from BASF’s TECH Academy

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-Eight Hamilton County high school juniors and seniors completed BASF’s annual TECH Academy.

“Getting to meet everybody. Coming in and seeing new faces and getting to see the stuff I didn’t know about,” said student Nasir Franklin.

TECH Academy is a week-long educational and workforce development program along with Chattanooga State Community College and companies with local operations.

It gives high school students hands-on experience with engineering, welding, and plant operations.

“When you talk to a student, say do you want to be a chemical engineer? Do you want to go into manufacturing? You get blank stares oh I don’t know and they have no clue what they’re committing to or going into. With this Tech Academy, they’re able to do hands-on activities. They’re able to see exactly what the different areas are about,” said Dr. Tre Powell.

“It’s been really exciting to try out new things and to see what’s available to everybody,” said student Ansley Townsend.

“It was really interesting. I really liked all of the different activities we got to do and actually be able to try myself,” said student Reagan Schultz.

The week of classes allows students to see if they have any interest in STEM classes and jobs as well as educate those already interested.

“You go in not knowing how to do it but this is how you’re able to do it this is how it’s done,” said student Christopher Scheiwe.

“What it does is give a good student an opportunity to just see different careers and stem fields and gain their interest. If their interest is piqued, chances are their success in a career is going to be, going to be great,” said BASF site Director Robert Gagliano.

Tech academy teachings go beyond STEM skills. They also focus on soft skills such as professional introductions and interviewing etiquette.