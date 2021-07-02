Goose Manning takes over reigns at Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Goose will now be leading the Owls. Goose Manning has been named the Ooltewah Owls new head football coach. He’s taking over for Shannon Williams, who decided to leave to take a job outside of education after being hired earlier this year.

Manning played quarterback for the Owls before becoming an assistant coach for the football team and head coach of the wrestling team.