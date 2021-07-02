Cardiac Red Wolves thrill with last minute game-winners

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Red Wolves are just four points back from first place — thanks in large part to the late goals scored over the last six weeks.

The Chattanooga Cardiac Red Wolves are living up to their nickname after winning four of the last six matches in the last 10-plus minutes of the game.

“Why do you do this to us?”

“We don’t know. We don’t know why we do it to ourselves,” Red Wolves forward Blake Frischknecht said. “It’s just as hard on us, especially on the coaching staff, as it is the fans.”

“Have you felt like you’re about to have a heart attack if you don’t score?”

“Not me. Maybe Obleda does,” defender Jason Ramos said.

“I’m surprised he has a voice the day after a game,” Frischknecht said. “I’ve never even noticed a slight loss of voice. He’s always got, but it’s good because that’s where we get our style and our energy is from him. You know, he’s a winner so we become winners.”

The cardiac kids have scored five goals after the 84th minute — three coming from the foot of Juan Galindrez.

“We always have gas in the tank,” Ramos said. “Some teams end up gassing out, they end up dying minute 60, 70, and we always have more gas in the tank than them.”

“It’s great for the players because they know that they’re in every game and that any moment with 10-15 minutes left in a game, you know, five minutes, that they’re going to get a chance, and they’re going to be able to tie it up or win it,” head coach Jimmy Obleda said.

“I think that’s got to be creeping in their [opponents] minds as the game goes on,” Frischnecht said. “If it’s tied, or we’re up on, or even their up one, they have to try to get another because they know at the end of the game, we’re going to be sending balls on goal and trying to send numbers forward to make it happen.”

“I think it’s just been the willingness of the team to say, you know, ‘We’re not going to die. We’re not going to roll over. If we’re going to lose, we’re going to lose fighting, and if we’re going to lose, we’re going to leave everything on the field,'” Obleda said. “We’ve been fortunate enough that because of that mentality we’ve been able to get the results that we need. … Don’t leave the stadium anytime too early because you want to beat the traffic because you’re bound to miss something exciting in the last few minutes of the game. So deal with the traffic, but you’re going to leave very happy.”