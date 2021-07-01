Weather Update: Thursday Night’s Forecast – July 1st, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Showers And T-Showers Moving Through Tonight, Then A Great Looking Holiday Weekend!
Showers and a few storms will make their way through the Tennessee Valley tonight. Cloudy, muggy, and wet with overnight lows around 70.
Partly sunny, but not bad for Friday with only a few spotty showers quickly passing through. More late day sun with highs in the low to mid 80’s. Clearing and milder Friday night with lows in the low 60’s.
Expect dry and pleasant conditions expected for the Independence Holiday weekend with lots of sunshine and lower humidity. Looking and feeling great with afternoon highs Saturday in the low 80’s and upper 80’s for Independence Day. Overnight lows will be close to 60.
More sunshine and hotter Monday with highs back in the low 90’s.
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
