Freddie Freeman Delivers Walk Off Win Over the Mets

ATLANTA (AP) – Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run with a low line drive that deflected off reliever Seth Lugo in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat New York 4-3 after Mets ace Jacob deGrom racked up 14 strikeouts. Dominic Smith homered twice for the Mets, including a tying solo shot off closer Will Smith in the top of the ninth. Austin Riley hit a two-run homer as Atlanta scored three times in the first against deGrom, who recovered to throw seven innings and retire his final 18 batters. With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Freeman shook off four earlier strikeouts by drilling the ball up the middle off Lugo’s foot.

