FBI looking for more victims of Mark Alan Deakins

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The FBI is looking for more possible victims of a convicted sex offender from Chattanooga.

Mark Alan Deakins has just been indicted by a federal grand jury in Knoxville on a count of sexual exploitation of a child.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors believe that he exploited a child under the age of 12 for several months in 2018.

But they think there could be more victims.

They are asking for the public’s help to identify anyone who may have been photographed, recorded or victimized by Deakins from 1990 through this June when he was arrested.

They believe the victims would be males between 7 and 17.

“If you believe you have been a victim of Mark Alan Deakins or suspect someone who has, please contact the FBI Chattanooga office at 423-265-3601 or report it at https://tips.fbi.gov.

Deakins will go on trial in Chattanooga for the federal indictment.

He was convicted in state court in 1998 of exploitation and statutory rape but only got a year of jail time.