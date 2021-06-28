Woman charged for Parkridge fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A woman has now been charged for the fire at Parkridge Medical Center earlier this month.

Fire officials at the time said they believed it started when a woman tried to light a cigarette in her hospital bed.

The fire caught her bed and she suffered burns under her arm and side.

The sprinkler system and staff got the fire out before firefighters arrived.

But several other rooms suffered water and smoke damage.

Officials say 41 year old Camelia Hutchinson endangered other patients and staff members in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit while she was on oxygen.

She has now been charged with Reckless Endangerment.

“There are consequences to your actions. She knew that smoking was not permitted in that hospital or any hospital. On top of the extensive damage she caused and injuries she sustained, she now faces criminal charges. I hope this sends a message to the public about just how serious it is to smoke around oxygen and inside of a medical facility,” said Captain Anthony Moore with the CFD’s Fire Investigation Division.