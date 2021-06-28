Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – June 28th, 2021

By
WDEF Weather
-
0
190946

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Hot & Humid Start For The Week, And A Cool Down In Sight!

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search WDEF Weather”. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here