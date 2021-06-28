Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – June 28th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Hot & Humid Start For The Week, And A Cool Down In Sight!
Another morning with lows near 70 for Monday, Then mostly sunny for the afternoon with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs will around 90.
Monday Night, some fog may be forming, otherwise partly cloudy skies and lows around 70.
More of the same for Tuesday, slightly cooler & slightly highs rain & storm chances with highs near 88.
Daily rain chances for this week ahead with hot and humid conditions. But, a cool down is coming! Right now, it looks like a cold front will slide through Friday bringing along some heavy rain with it into Saturday. Cooler and much drier though expected for your Fourth of July.
More typical summer weather is expected for the first half of next week.
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.