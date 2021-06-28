TECH BYTE: Video Games to Keep You and Your Kids Active

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Who says you can’t play video games, and get some exercise at the same time?

Playing video games doesn’t mean you have to be a couch potato.

Best Buy’s Nathan Roach says you and your kids can now keep moving while gaming.

Like when using the Nintendo Switch.

“Similar to how it used to be with the Nintendo Wii, those controllers separate, so depending on what game you’re playing, you’ll have lots of options to be able to use those controllers, and really keep the kids active,” Roach said.

And you want the game to be exciting too, so it doesn’t feel like a workout.

“You want them to have fun while they’re playing the games, because the more fun they’re having, the move active they’re going to stay, and ultimately it’s a benefit for everyone,” he said.

Roach says one of those types of video games just came out.

Mario Golf: Super Rush has the kids playing golf right in your living room.

You use the controllers, or Joy-Cons, to play a round with Mario and his friends.

Other Nintendo games have you all dancing.

“There’s hits such as Just Dance, which has been a classic for years. There’s new versions of that coming out.”

If you’re not on your feet, give your arms a workout with some racing games.

“If you still want to keep your kids more active than just a standard game system, there’s awesome additions to the controller such as for racing games,” Roach said. “So instead of just using a standard controller, you can actually control and race with it.”

Roach says a game actually meant for fitness – the Ring Fit Adventure – has you doing gym exercises every day without having to leave the house.

“It’s really a great option that really focuses on the fitness side, but also adding fun in it too,” he said. “You go through multiple levels, you’re completing different exercises to actually complete the game.”

The Oculus can also have you working out, even if it’s virtual reality.

It’s not a fitness device, but you use the VR goggles, and controllers in hand to stay active.

“For kids that want an immersive experience, or adults that want an immersive experience, but still moving around a lot, it’s one of the most popular systems that we have, and you can work up a serious sweat with the Oculus.”

Roach says these games aren’t just for kids.

They’re great for older adults in nursing homes, as well.