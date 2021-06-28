TBI Investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in Bradley County

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – The TBI is investigating a mental health call in Bradley County that escalated into an officer involved shooting which resulted in a Mcdonald man’s death.

The sheriff’s office has released body cam footage of the incident which may be difficult to watch.

- Advertisement -

The shooting occurred on Friday, June 25th just before 6pm when two Bradley County sheriff deputies were conducting a welfare check on 54 year old Michael Frederick, in his home off of Spring Branch Road.

“When our deputies arrived they spoke with Mr. Frederick inside his home. While trying to deescalate the situation, they attempted to persuade him to go to the hospital to seek treatment for over 15 minutes,” says Sheriff Steve Lawson, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the body cam footage released from the sheriff’s office, Frederick explained that he was overwhelmed by bills and family health concerns.

Deputy: “What are you scared of?”

Frederick: “I’m scared of what’s going to happen.”

Deputy: “with what?”

Frederick: “My mother going into the hospital, having no income and me losing this place.”

After nearly a half hour of trying to calm Frederick, Sheriff Lawson says Frederick escalated, pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the deputies.

The Deputies fired their weapons and ultimately killed Frederick.

“We don’t know what caused Mr. Frederick to take the actions he did and while they are unfortunate, at the end of the day when a law enforcement officer is faced with a life threatening situation , they should defend themselves,” says District Attorney General, Steve Crump.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s office says this investigation is still ongoing but Sheriff Lawson says he stands behind his deputies.