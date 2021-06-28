Nokian Tyres’ Journey Campaign Giving Away Set of Free Tires

DAYTON, TN (WDEF)- Nokian Tyres’ Journey Campaign has launched for its second year.

Drivers are invited to map out their favorite road trips on Nokian Tyres website starting today until July 4.

- Advertisement -

A winner will be randomly selected out of these entries.

Prizes include a free set of tires and other Nokian products.

The Journey Campaign is the same week as National Tire Safety Week.

Wes Boling, Marketing Communications Manager for Nokian Tyres says,”There’s nothing worse than hitting the road and having grand plans for a trip, and having those go wrong because of a tire or auto safety issue. So, number one we want to get people ideas of cool trips they can take, but number two that site is also going to give them ideas for how to get there safely.”