CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 49 year old man was shot to death in East Chattanooga on Sunday night.

Police found the victim around 10 PM in the 2600 block of Wilder Street.

He was discovered by others who went into the home to check on him.

If you have any information on the case, call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.