Lookouts Pitcher Graham Ashcraft Named Double-A South Player of the Week

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Graham Ashcraft has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week.

In his team debut, Ashcraft made quite the first impression.  The 2019 draft pick began his Double-A career by throwing six perfect innings against the Rocket City Trash Pandas before surrendering an infield hit in the seventh inning.  Ashcraft finished the game only allowing two hits and completed his first professional complete game shutout.

Prior to joining the Lookouts, Ashcraft was 4-1 with a 2.33 ERA and 55 strikeouts with the Dayton Dragons and was named a High-A Central Player of the Week (June 6).  The righty has now gone 32.1 straight innings without allowing an earned run.

Ashcraft is the third Lookouts player to take home Double-A South Player of the Week honors, joining fellow starters Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene. He will make his next start this Tuesday when the Lookouts travel to Birmingham to face the Barons.

 

