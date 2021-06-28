Death toll rises to 10 at site of collapsed Florida building

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says another body was recovered overnight from the site of a collapsed building, bringing the death toll to 10. She said Monday that a further 151 people who may have been in the building remained unaccounted for.
Andy Alvarez is a deputy incident commander with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. He tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” that more than 80 rescuers at a time are breaching the collapsed walls and tunneling underneath. He says they’ve found voids where there’s a chance that people might have survived.
By TERRY SPENCER and RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press
