VFL Josh Dobbs hosts youth football camp at Baylor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Former Tennessee quarterback, now Pittsburgh Steeler Josh Dobbs brought his youth football camp back to Chattanooga for a second year Saturday morning.
Dobbs entertained a couple hundred kids of all ages at Baylor — teaching them different football drills and letting them get outside and learn football. Chattanooga is the end of Dobbs’ camp circuit, after stops in Kingsport and Knoxville.
He said going to camps like these is what made him love football.
