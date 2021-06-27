Muller gets 1st career win, Braves beat Reds 4-0 for split

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley hit solo homers, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 to split a four-game series. Muller was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game to make his second career start. He retired the first seven batters he faced and cruised through five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a career-high nine strikeouts. Five relievers followed Muller, with only Shane Greene allowing a hit, to complete the two-hitter. Ender Inciarte’s catch against the wall in center robbed Joey Votto of an extra-base hit off Greene in the eighth.

- Advertisement -