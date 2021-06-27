Fatal crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened this after noon.

Police say that 81-year-old Jerry Freeman and his wife, Shirley Freeman, age 75, were in their Toyota Camry, coming out of Captain D’s and turning left onto North Lee Highway.

When Freeman pulled out of the parking lot, he was struck by a Jeep Wrangler that was pulling a small smoker trailer.

Officers on the scene say that Freeman died at the scene and his wife was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center with serious injuries.

C.P.D says that the crash does not appear to be speed or alcohol related at this time.