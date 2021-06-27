CPD Investigator arrested and relived from duty

By
Danielle Moss
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A veteran Chattanooga Police Officer was also arrested on Saturday.

Investigator Michael Early is charged with Aggravated Burglary and Simple Assault.

C.P.D. says that they responded to a Burglary call Friday night.

The victim told police that a man identified himself as a police officer, unlawfully entered his home, was yelling and displaying physical behavior that made him think that he may be assaulted.

Early was not on duty at the time.

He has been with the department since 1994 and was relieved of duty Saturday, pending an investigation.

