Baylor’s English wins Travelers, beating Hickok in 8-hole playoff

Angela Moryan
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Former Baylor Red Raider Harris English made birdie on the eighth hole of sudden death to win the Travelers Championship. He beat Kramer Hickok after both golfers birdied the final hole of regulation to force the second-longest playoff in PGA Tour history. English shot 65 to finish the fourth round at 13 under, then made a 16-foot putt on the seventh trip down the 18th hole of the day. Hickok had missed a 36-foot birdie putt and finished the playoff with eight consecutive pars. The tour record for a sudden death playoff is 11 holes in the 1949 Motor City Open, when Lloyd Mangrum and Cary Middlecoff were declared co-winners by mutual agreement due to darkness. Four other events have reached an eighth playoff hole.

