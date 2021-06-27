2021 FIREWORKS SHOWS

(WDEF) – We have a few of the regular fireworks shows not returning this year (see bottom of list). But we also have several new fireworks events this year. The shows began over the weekend and will go thru July 9th. Here is our annual list for the Tennessee Valley.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
Collegedale Freedom Celebration
Fort Payne Sports Complex
FRIDAY, JULY 2
Lafayette Freedom Festival
Ft. Oglethorpe Patriotism at the Post
Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold
Eton, Georgia
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Soddy Daisy Lake
Lake Winnie
Colonnade in Catoosa County
Jasper
South Pittsburg Fireworks at the Stage
Spring City Shake the Lake
Trenton Dade County Fair
Sand Mountain Potato Festival (Henegar)
Varnell Highland Forest
Chatsworth
Light Up McCaysville
Murphy, NC Konchete Park
SUNDAY, JULY 4
Fun on the Fourth laser show at Miller Park
Cleveland T.L. Lowery Ministry Center
Dunlap Harris Park
Hales Bar Marina
Athens Buddy Liner Fireworks Show at Regional Park
Flintstone Chatt. Valley Church of Nazarene
Ringgold Barn on Beaumont
Ringgold Willow Tree Farms
Dalton Heritage Point Park
Ducktown
Lake Blue Ridge
THURSDAY, JULY 9
Chattanooga Lookouts
__________
NONE/CANCELLED
Pops on the River
Lakesite
Camp Columbus
Hwy 64 Flea Market
Signal Mountain