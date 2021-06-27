2021 FIREWORKS SHOWS

(WDEF) – We have a few of the regular fireworks shows not returning this year (see bottom of list). But we also have several new fireworks events this year. The shows began over the weekend and will go thru July 9th. Here is our annual list for the Tennessee Valley.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY, JULY 1

Collegedale Freedom Celebration

Fort Payne Sports Complex

FRIDAY, JULY 2

Lafayette Freedom Festival

Ft. Oglethorpe Patriotism at the Post

Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold

Eton, Georgia

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Soddy Daisy Lake

Lake Winnie

Colonnade in Catoosa County

Jasper

South Pittsburg Fireworks at the Stage

Spring City Shake the Lake

Trenton Dade County Fair

Sand Mountain Potato Festival (Henegar)

Varnell Highland Forest

Chatsworth

Light Up McCaysville

Murphy, NC Konchete Park

SUNDAY, JULY 4

Fun on the Fourth laser show at Miller Park

Cleveland T.L. Lowery Ministry Center

Dunlap Harris Park

Hales Bar Marina

Athens Buddy Liner Fireworks Show at Regional Park

Flintstone Chatt. Valley Church of Nazarene

Ringgold Barn on Beaumont

Ringgold Willow Tree Farms

Dalton Heritage Point Park

Ducktown

Lake Blue Ridge

THURSDAY, JULY 9

Chattanooga Lookouts

__________

NONE/CANCELLED

Pops on the River

Lakesite

Camp Columbus

Hwy 64 Flea Market

Signal Mountain