Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – June 27th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Rain & T-Storm Chances!
Rain will clear out by early Sunday with lows near the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Could see a stray shower towards the late morning for our most eastern counties otherwise going to be pretty quiet while on the warm-up. Rain and t-storms will start to pop up after lunchtime and continue on and off throughout the day. Going to be a hot summer afternoon with highs near 88 and heat index values as hot as 95.
Another morning with lows near 70 for Monday. Mostly sunny for your afternoon with a chance for an isolated shower/t-storm. Highs will near the low 90’s.
More typical summer weather is expected for the first half of next week.
89 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.