Milwaukee Bucks Crush the Hawks 125-91 in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Atlanta Hawks 125-91 to even the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece. The Bucks never trailed, scored 20 straight points late in the second quarter and led by at least 30 throughout the second half. Both teams rested their starters for the entire fourth quarter. Atlanta’s Trae Young struggled for much of the night after collecting 48 points and 11 assists in the Hawks’ 116-113 Game 1 victory. Young scored 15 points but matched a career high with nine turnovers.

