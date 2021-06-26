Josh Dobbs Gives Kids Shopping Spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Rick Nyman
Former Vol and current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs made a pit stop in Chattanooga Friday. He’s in town for his youth camp.

He gave a handful of select kids a shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Hamilton Place Mall.

Each kid received one hundred dollars to get shoes, balls, gloves, clothes, whatever they needed for their sport.

Dobbs helped each kid pick out what they wanted.

Said Dobbs:”Just gives the kids an opportunity to shop for athletic gear, and for some of them, this is their first opportunity. Like today, one kid had never had his foot sized. So he didn’t know what size shoe he needed. Some of them were getting their first football cleats. We had some girls of course in attendance getting some softball cleats getting ready for their upcoming season, so just a great opportunity to hang out with a small select few of the kids.”

Rick Nyman
