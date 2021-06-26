Guillermo Heredia Does It All in Braves 3-2 Win Over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) – Guillermo Heredia homered, doubled and made a defensive gem before crashing into the wall, helping the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2. Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves. Drew Smyly allowed a run through six innings. Will Smith notched his 16th save. Rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez took the loss for Cincinnati.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)