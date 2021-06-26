Chattanooga Lookouts Rally From 9-0 Deficit to Beat Rocket City

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts (25-20) overcame a nine-run deficit in their 10-9 victory over the Trash Pandas (24-21). Fan-favorite Byrd Tenerowicz smacked the game-winning walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Rockey City came out of the gates on fire, scoring a run in the first and three in the third. They opened the game wide open in the fifth inning by scoring five runs to make it 9-0. Ibandel Isabel paved the way for the away squad, hitting a single, double, and a triple.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lookouts began to claw away at the seemingly insurmountable lead. Tenerowicz got the party started by delivering a lead-off double and scoring on a wild pitch. The team plated two more runs to cut the deficit down to five. An inning later Rey hit another leadoff double and crossed home on a ground out. With a runner on second, Tenerowicz once again struck, hitting a single to bring home Hopkins.

Now only down four, Mark Kolozsvary hit an RBI doubled and then scored to make it 9-7 Rocket City entering the eighth. In that inning, Jose Barrero belted the team’s fourth double of the day to get on base for Lorenzo Cedrola who singled him home.

After scoring eight unanswered runs, closer Nick Howard entered the game in the ninth to keep the deficit at one. He allowed one hit but closed the door to give the Lookouts a chance in the bottom of the frame.

The last inning led off with Kolozsvary heading to first after getting hit-by-a-pitch. A sacrifice bunt and a single brought him to third and he scored the tying run on a groundout by Garcia. Tenerowicz then smoked the ball over the center fielder’s head to drive home the game-winning run with two outs.