CFC Fighting ‘Virus’ Known as Lack of Goal Scoring

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The CFC hit the road Friday for their final regular season game of the NISA spring season. Their motto….just score.

CFC will face Detroit on Saturday, and then they’ll turn around and play again on Wednesday in Detroit as they take on the L-A Force in the semi-finals of the NISA league championship.

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga’s offense hasn’t been in championship form lately.

They’ve scored only one goal in their last three matches, and they’ve been shut-out three times in their last five games.

Said head coach Peter Fuller:”Lack of goal scoring is like. It’s a little bit like a virus. Once you’ve got it, it seems like no matter what you do, you can’t get rid of it. And taking the Z-pack for it is the confidence. We’ve got enough players who can score. We’re creating enough chances to score. Right now the ball is not getting to the back of the net, and some of those are shots that aren’t being taken.”

Previous articleMilwaukee Bucks Crush the Hawks 125-91 in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.