CFC Fighting ‘Virus’ Known as Lack of Goal Scoring

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The CFC hit the road Friday for their final regular season game of the NISA spring season. Their motto….just score.

CFC will face Detroit on Saturday, and then they’ll turn around and play again on Wednesday in Detroit as they take on the L-A Force in the semi-finals of the NISA league championship.

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga’s offense hasn’t been in championship form lately.

They’ve scored only one goal in their last three matches, and they’ve been shut-out three times in their last five games.

Said head coach Peter Fuller:”Lack of goal scoring is like. It’s a little bit like a virus. Once you’ve got it, it seems like no matter what you do, you can’t get rid of it. And taking the Z-pack for it is the confidence. We’ve got enough players who can score. We’re creating enough chances to score. Right now the ball is not getting to the back of the net, and some of those are shots that aren’t being taken.”