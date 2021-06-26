Braves’ Soroka tears Achilles tendon again, lost for season

CINCINNATI (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka is facing season-ending surgery after again tearing his right Achilles tendon. The Braves say Soroka suffered the new tear on Thursday while walking to the team’s clubhouse at Truist Park. Soroka now faces his third surgery on the Achilles. Soroka first tore the Achilles in a game against the New York Mets last season. He was working to return this season when he suffered a setback in May which led to a follow-up procedure. He emerged in 2019, when he went 13-4. He was an All-Star and finished second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting and sixth for the Cy Young Award.

