VFL Josh Dobbs hosts youth football camp June 26

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
0

Chattanooga, Tenn. (Press Release) — Former University of Tennessee star and currentPittsburgh Steelers QB Josh Dobbs will host the 2021 Josh Dobbs Youth Football Camp Presented by Food City in Chattanooga at the Baylor School on June 26th from 9AM-1PM. Over the course of the camp day, Josh Dobbs and camp coaches will provide campers with valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment. Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.

Each camper will receive a limited-edition camp t-shirt, camp photo with Josh and take-home items from camp sponsors. Dobbs will be on-site to direct the camp and will be joined by area high school and youth league coaches. The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16. Registration and more information can be found at www.flexworksports.com
About FlexWork Sports Management Founded in the Spring of 2017 FlexWork Sports is a best-in-class event management and sports marketing company specializing in camp development, camp management, camp operations, athlete appearances, brand activations and related experiences for professional athletes and coaches. FlexWork Sports develop youth camps, which focus on specific sports, role modeling and leadership. The unique camp structure allows the star athlete hosting the camp to coach each participant individually and to provide scholarships/financial aid to every camp through corporate/non-private sponsors.

- Advertisement -

Camp Sponsorship Opportunities
Camp sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information please contact Forrest West at
fwest@flexworksports.com

Camp Volunteer Opportunities
Interested in volunteering at a FlexWork Sports Youth Sports Camp? Contact K’Hadree Hooker at
khooker@flexworksports.com

Previous articleJustice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."