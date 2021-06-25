VFL Josh Dobbs hosts youth football camp June 26

Chattanooga, Tenn. (Press Release) — Former University of Tennessee star and currentPittsburgh Steelers QB Josh Dobbs will host the 2021 Josh Dobbs Youth Football Camp Presented by Food City in Chattanooga at the Baylor School on June 26th from 9AM-1PM. Over the course of the camp day, Josh Dobbs and camp coaches will provide campers with valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment. Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.

Each camper will receive a limited-edition camp t-shirt, camp photo with Josh and take-home items from camp sponsors. Dobbs will be on-site to direct the camp and will be joined by area high school and youth league coaches. The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16. Registration and more information can be found at www.flexworksports.com

About FlexWork Sports Management Founded in the Spring of 2017 FlexWork Sports is a best-in-class event management and sports marketing company specializing in camp development, camp management, camp operations, athlete appearances, brand activations and related experiences for professional athletes and coaches. FlexWork Sports develop youth camps, which focus on specific sports, role modeling and leadership. The unique camp structure allows the star athlete hosting the camp to coach each participant individually and to provide scholarships/financial aid to every camp through corporate/non-private sponsors.

Camp Sponsorship Opportunities

Camp sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information please contact Forrest West at

fwest@flexworksports.com

Camp Volunteer Opportunities

Interested in volunteering at a FlexWork Sports Youth Sports Camp? Contact K’Hadree Hooker at

khooker@flexworksports.com