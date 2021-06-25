UT system adds first new university since UTC 40 years ago

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees has voted to add a new school to their roster.

It will be their first new campus since adding UTC more than 50 years ago.

- Advertisement -

The new school us UT Southern in Pulaski.

The former Martin Methodist College will be the fourth undergraduate program in the UT System (UT/UTC/UT Martin/UT Memphis along with the UT Space Institute in Tullahoma).

It will also be the only 4 year higher education institution between Sewanee and Freed-Hardeman in West Tennessee.

The UT Southern territory will be 13 counties along the Middle Tennessee and Alabama boarder.

“UT Southern is more than our newest campus,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “It represents opportunity, revival, long-term economic success and forward momentum in the southern Middle Tennessee region. Sincere gratitude goes to Gov. Bill Lee, the Tennessee General Assembly, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and so many other regional and state stakeholders who helped support this effort.”

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FunivTNSouthern%2Fposts%2F3708440619261486&show_text=true&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”482″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share”></iframe>